US citizen Travis Leak arrested in Moscow for selling drugs

The Khamovniki Court of Moscow has arrested US citizen Travis Leak for selling drugs. This is reported Telegram– channel “112”.

It is specified that the arrest will last until August 6. Travis did not confess to the deed, he explained to the police officers that he did not know the reason for his detention.

On March 30, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) journalist Evan Gershkovich was detained in Yekaterinburg. He was charged with espionage. According to investigators, the journalist, on instructions from the United States, collected materials about a Russian defense industry enterprise that constituted a state secret.