Coahuila.- A man of United States nationality and son of a former representative from Tamaulipas, was reported missing in the state of Coahuila.

Sergio Borja Jr. Hinojos, 43, disappeared in the Piedras Negras municipality on Saturday, April 15, according to a file issued by the Coahuila State Attorney General’s Office.

The next day, on Sunday, the Coahuila Prosecutor’s Office received the report or complaint of his disappearance.

According to the file, at the time of his disappearance he was wearing jean pants, a white polo shirt and boots, in addition to traveling in a black Dodge Charger with white stripes, model 2007, and with FJR-158-B license plates.

Sergio Borja Jr is the son of a former deputy from the state of Tamaulipas, publishes the newspaper Excelsior.