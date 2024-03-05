Diego Sousai Diego Sousa https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/diego-sousa/ 05/03/2024 – 22:14

Between high interest rates and the growing remote work industry, it pays for buyers and renters to know where to get the best bang for their buck with a little extra profit.

Now some U.S. cities and states are offering cash and other perks to entice newcomers to move.

More than 50,000 people signed up for programs in multiple cities through MakeMyMove.com alone in 2023, the site told CNN, attracting new residents with incentives including signing bonuses, access to local amenities and networking opportunities.

Meanwhile, Gen Z real estate newcomers are flocking to cities in the Great Plains and the West Country in search of lower costs and “simpler living,” according to data from StorageCafe and LendingTree.

Zoomers got the idea right, according to the data, as cities in these regions are among the most cost-effective destinations listed below.

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa Remote became the first program of its kind when it launched in 2018, offering remote workers and entrepreneurs $10,000 to move to the city once called the “Oil Capital of the World” for a year.

Applicants must be at least 18 years of age, have lived outside of Oklahoma for at least one year prior to applying, and move to Tulsa within 12 months of approval.

The program has been very successful, with more than 2,900 people accepted and $307 million in direct employment income generated as of December 2022. The program has also generated approximately $2.5 million in new sales tax revenue for the county from Tulsa and $3.1 million to the state of Oklahoma. .

“We also saw a strong multiplier effect of friends and family joining members in Tulsa, with the city gaining three residents for every two participants in the Tulsa Remote program,” said Justin Harlan, managing director of Tulsa Remote.

The program expects to have 4,000 registered members by 2027, according to Harlan.

Topeka, Kansas

Topeka, Kansas, has a program called Choose Topeka that offers incentives – valued at up to $15,000 – to attract residents.

In addition to offering financial incentives, the program also helps connect new residents with housing and jobs.

The program has been very successful, with over 6,000 people applying, around 150 new residents moving into the area and a 95% retention rate.

But it's not just for newcomers: transitioning veterans, people who recently left the military and longtime residents of Kansas' capital are all eligible.

The Shoals, Alabama

The Shoals in northwest Alabama is offering up to $10,000 to remote workers moving to the area through a program called Remote Shoals .

The program, launched in 2019, received more than 2,300 applications from all 50 states. To qualify, applicants must be self-employed or full-time remote employees, earn $52,000 or more annually, and move to the area within six months.

Rochester, New York

Those looking to move to upstate New York can enroll in the Greater ROC Remote program. The program is offering $10,000 in grants and incentives to remote workers moving to Rochester, New York.

Those who live more than 300 miles from downtown Rochester or any other state except New York, have a fully remote job, and are 18 or older can apply. Interviewed candidates may be eligible for a reimbursable trip to Rochester, up to $500 for individuals and $750 for couples.

West Virginia

Ascend West Virginia is a public-private initiative offering a relocation package worth more than $20,000 to entice people to move to the Mountain State. The program, which is in its third year, received more than 42,500 applications.

Some of the perks include a $12,000 cash incentive, free passes to outdoor activities, and access to co-working spaces.

There are many different communities to choose from in the Ascend program, including the small mountain town of Greenbrier Valley and New River Gorge National Park. The program has a high retention rate and plans to expand.

Indiana

To attract new workers, several Indiana cities and regions are offering financial incentives to attract new residents.

Some cities offer relocation packages worth up to $15,000. Noblesville, a suburb of Indianapolis, offers a $5,000 relocation grant, a free golf season at two courses and coffee with the mayor, among other things — estimated to be worth about $15,000.

In addition to money, other packages include benefits such as entry to community establishments, passes to museums and membership to local organizations.

Kentucky

Kentucky currently has eight cities offering generous relocation packages to recruit new workers, according to MakeMyMove.

Many offer $5,000 in cash, plus perks like childcare discounts and free monthly egg delivery.

Some cities even offer bonuses for workers who bring a spouse to work in healthcare or education.

Michigan

The Michigander Scholars program offers scholarships and internships to those who complete an internship and/or accept a full-time position in industries such as computing, electronics, software development or process engineering.

The program is open to recent graduates and college students who commit to working for participating companies in the Great Lakes State for at least 12 months.

This year, up to 350 prizes will be awarded, ranging from $5,000 to $10,000, but the program plans to expand.

Alaska

Alaska, which has the third smallest population in the U.S., gives its residents an annual Permanent Fund Dividend payment.

The amount varies based on government funding; In 2022, residents received $3,284, but that amount has been nearly halved in more recent years.

Applicants must have lived in the state for a full year and plan to remain there indefinitely – among other qualifications – to apply for the program.