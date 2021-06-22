A young man hurriedly flees down the sidewalk of a commercial area, trying to leave behind a hooded thug who is chasing him in broad daylight. In the escape, the boy bumps into two children and falls to the ground, on top of them. The hooded man approaches and shoots several times at close range, within an inch of the two children, who luckily escape unscathed. The scene took place a few days ago in New York, and it’s nowhere near an exception.

Large American cities such as New York, Chicago and Los Angeles face a wave of crime. In common, these cities have the fact that they are run by the Democratic Party – and generally by the far left wing of the legend – and that they have succumbed to pressure for police budget cuts.

Reaction after death in Minneapolis

In May of last year, police officers in Minneapolis, USA, killed George Floyd by suffocating him after he tried to resist arrest for being caught with false bills. The episode was seen as evidence of racism and protests quickly spread across the country – some of them violent. In addition to calling for effective action against police abuses, many organizations wanted a more radical step: to reduce and even remove the police budget. In many cities, mayors and city councilors (equivalent to councilors) consented.

A report The Police Executive Research Forum found that nearly half of US police forces (which are almost always subordinate to city halls) had their budgets cut in the past year. The protests were not always the cause, as the pandemic also affected budgets across the country. But the demonstrations and pressure from public figures took effect. One sign of this is the fact that budget cuts have been more frequent in big cities, where the Democratic Party governs almost unopposed.

The result could be measured in statistics towards the end of the year: a 30% increase in the homicide rate, according to a study made by Arnold Ventures, a non-profit organization, in 34 major cities. That’s 1,268 more deaths – at a time when other crimes fell naturally because of the pandemic, such as home burglary and drug-related offences.

The survey identified increases of 85% in the homicide rate in Milwaukee, 63% in Seattle and 55% in Chicago. There were also significant increases in New York (43%), Atlanta (37%), Los Angeles (37%) and Philadelphia (27%).

While claiming that the relationship between protests and the crime rate still needs to be better explained, the authors mention that a plausible explanation is the so-called “Ferguson Effect”. In 2014, the death of Michael Brown, in Ferguson, Missouri, also provoked demonstrations and questions about police performance, which led to public policies that limited police action. Over the next two years, homicides grew by 22%, the biggest increase in 25 years.

And the situation continues to worsen this year: in the city of Chicago, so far, the numbers are 5% higher than in 2020 in the same period. New York closed the month May 2021 with a 22% increase in crime compared to 2020. In the largest US city, firearms fired increased by 73%. Homicides registered an increase of 17%.

The case of Minneapolis, where George Floyd died, is perhaps even more emblematic. In 2020, the city had 83 homicides and 1,931 robberies – in total, 5,427 violent crimes (which do not include thefts). In 2019, there were 48 homicides and 1,318 assaults, with a total of 4323 violent crimes. The year-on-year increase was 73%. The trend continues.

From January 1 to June 20, 2019, there were 15 homicides in Minneapolis. From January 1st to June 20th, 2020, there were 24 murders. In the same period this year, there were 41. Perhaps for this reason, even the most left-wing local politicians backed down from the proposal to abolish the police and replace it with a “Department of Community Safety and Violence Prevention”.

“We are going to undo the Minneapolis Police Department. And when we’re done, we won’t just assemble it again.” Prometheus, last year, city councilor Jeremiah Ellison. A year later, that hasn’t happened – and neither will. Alarmed by the rise in crime, local authorities reined in the plan and replaced it with a more modest proposal.