Before the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, mailboxes were temporarily removed in many major American cities for security reasons. This was announced on Saturday, January 16, by the TV channel CNN citing a statement from the United States Postal Service.

“This is part of our routine to ensure the safety of our employees and customers during protests or when large crowds gather outside post offices, on postal routes or post boxes,” said agency spokesman David Partenheimer.

Mailboxes will be temporarily unavailable in at least 17 states.

In Washington, mailboxes will either be removed or locked. In addition, 14 post offices will be closed on the day of the inauguration.

As Partenheimer added, in 2017, during the inauguration of Donald Trump, the department took the same security measures in the capital.

According to him, this year in connection with reports of “planned protests or other situations involving large gatherings of people,” the boxes were removed in other cities.

Earlier on Saturday, Capitol police detained an armed resident of the US state of Virginia who was trying to pass through a checkpoint with a fake inauguration pass.

The day before, the head of the Secret Service unit in the capital District of Columbia, Matthew Miller, said that the American authorities, while ensuring security at the inauguration of US President-elect Joseph Biden, are ready for the emergence of extremists and ultra-right forces. He noted that the FBI is actively verifying information, including monitoring social networks and the Internet.

On January 11, Trump announced the introduction of an emergency regime in Washington and sent federal assistance to the authorities of the American capital to ensure security ahead of Biden’s inauguration.

The emergency regime will last from 11 to 24 January 2021. The introduction of an emergency regime will allow the federal authorities to allocate funds to provide assistance to the capital in an accelerated manner.

Earlier, on January 10, the US National Guard was instructed to prepare for the possible detection of improvised explosive devices in connection with the approach of Biden’s inauguration. According to the Politico newspaper, law enforcement agencies in Washington believe that the explosive devices installed in Washington last week were not isolated. It is noted that the suspect has not yet been detained.