exist some cities in the United States that welcome new residents with monetary incentives, access to local services and networking opportunities. These are initiatives to motivate people to move to these states

In accordance with Forbesthese programs that were implemented a few years ago sought to attract high-profile corporations. However, They are currently trying to attract new residents and give that money to people who are interested in a new beginning.

What are the states that pay the most to move in the United States?

The internet portal Make My Movea new online marketplace that aims to connect remote workers with bidding locations across the country, notes that some communities are looking for remote workers, others in-person workers and still others want a combination, so there are many potential new homes to consider.

In accordance with cnn, these incentive programs for the relocation of workers They are available throughout the country, but not all states provide the same benefits or the same amount of money. Among some of those who pay up to US$15,000 are:

Noblesville, Indiana

Rochester, New York

This city of former industrial buildings seeks to attract talent and breathe new life into its community with the Move to Rochester grant, which will pay you up to US$15,000 to move.

Hamilton, Ohio

In this place, they are looking for new residents to whom They offer up to US$15,000 in student loan debt reversals for graduates of the last seven years.

Ohio seeks to attract new residents with juicy benefits. Photo:STEPHEN ZENNER / AFP Share

Topeka, Kansas

By moving to Topeka you can receive up to US$15,000 thanks to a partnership between the community and local employers. In accordance with ForbesChoose Topeka is a program designed to encourage talented professionals to move to Topeka and Shawnee County.