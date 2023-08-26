A church in Northern California filed a lawsuit this month against local authorities in Santa Clara County, alleging that its members were targeted for spying during pandemic restrictions.

According to The Christian Post, member attorneys of Advocates for Faith and Freedom, who practice cases concerning religious freedom and speech in the US, filed the lawsuit in a California court on behalf of Calvary Chapel San Jose Church against the county.

They claim authorities would have used a geo-tracking mechanism against church members while it remained open despite Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.

At the height of the pandemic in the United States, the church, which is now called Calvary Christian Fellowship (CCF), and its pastor, Mike McClure, went against the social distancing orders in force in California and resumed in-person religious activities. Because of this, both ended up being sued in contempt court and fined for violating court orders banning in-person worship services in 2020 and 2021.

Advocates for Faith and Freedom alleges in this lawsuit filed against Santa Clara County that, in addition to the lawsuit filed against the church in 2020, local authorities also conducted a “geo-fencing operation” against church members, and that this action it was carried out irregularly and unnecessarily, as not all businesses and local entities were subject to the same surveillance.

Furthermore, the entity argues that the county did not obtain a court order to carry out such monitoring operations on church members.

In a statement released Wednesday, Pastor McClure said the lawsuit is not only intended to help his congregation, but seeks to “represent all churches across the country that have suffered from similar cases across the country.”

“Our commitment is to the rights and privacy of all our members,” said McClure. He further stated that “we are defending not only the rights of our religious community, but also the rights of religious people across the country”.

Mariah Gondeiro, vice president and legal counsel for Advocates for Faith and Freedom, stated that “People of faith should never be concerned about the government spying on them in places of worship. We are fighting for the rights of all religious beliefs that have The government has been and continues to be a target. This invasion of privacy violates the 4th Amendment to the US Constitution and sets an alarming precedent if left unaddressed. It is time to hold Santa Clara County accountable for disrespecting the rights of Calvary Chapel members.” .

For their part, Santa Clara County authorities have denied the church’s accusations of spying. In a statement sent to the Christian Post, they claimed the claims are “false” and do not reflect an understanding of the basic facts of the county’s public health orders or local enforcement program.