Jake Sullivan is expected in Beijing today, August 27. It is the first mission of a US National Security Advisor since Susan Rice, during the Obama Administration. It is the first visit in eight years, Sullivan’s first ever in China, they also emphasize in Beijing, convinced that today the relations between the People’s Republic and the United States are in a “critical phase of stabilization, after a period of decline”.

The mission will continue until Thursday and the meeting with the head of Chinese diplomacy, Wang Yi, will be the fifth since the minister returned to office last year. The US, which is heading towards Election Day in November, is seeking – wrote Politico – to strengthen lines of communication with the Asian giant at a time when concerns are growing about Chinese interference in the US elections. Because while Beijing insists that the vote is an internal matter in which China does not interfere, the US has warned of attempts, including disinformation and cyber attacks, to influence the electoral process.

The issues on the table

At the top of the agenda are the tensions in the South China Sea, the North Korea dossier, the conflict in the Middle East and the one in Ukrainewith the Dragon never condemning the Russian invasion and facing the strengthened cooperation between Beijing and Moscow. The goal, they said in Washington, is “to clarify misperceptions and prevent this competition from escalating into conflict”.

Taiwanthe South China Morning Post points out, will be the first points of “strategic security” that Beijing will raise. Sullivan and Wang, Chinese diplomats say, should talk about the “boundaries between national security and economic activities”. But exchanges are also expected on economic tensions, from duties to restrictions on investments. The United States, accuses the Dragon, “continues its strategy of containment and suffocation” towards China. And yesterday the Ministry of Commerce did not spare objections to the US Department of Commerce which announced the inclusion of 105 Chinese and Russian companies in a list of trade restrictions, suspected of supporting the Russian army.

Wang and Sullivan, they stressed from Beijing on the new round of “strategic dialogue”, have met in Vienna, Malta and Bangkok (last January) since the face-to-face meeting in November 2022 in Bali between the presidents of China and the United States. But in the past Sullivan has also seen the Chinese interlocutors in Rome (the meeting with Yang Jiechi in 2022) and in Luxembourg.

Towards Biden-Xi meeting

According to sources cited last week by Axios, Sullivan’s mission is intended to prepare “a possible final meeting between Joe Biden and Xi Jinping in the coming months, as a follow-up to last November’s summit in California.” Biden and Xi are still expected to meet at the G20 in Brazil (November 18-19), a few days after Election Day on November 5.

Donald Trump, who is aiming to return to the White House and who was accompanied in China by his National Security Advisor, HR McMaster, has promised to restart his Administration’s trade policies against Beijing. And Kamala Harris, accepting the Democratic nomination for the presidency, has assured that under her leadership it will be “America, not China, that wins the competition of the 21st century”.