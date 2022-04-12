Lockdown in Shanghai, the US evacuates diplomatic personnel. Wrath of China

While in Europe the war between Russia and Ukraine risks falling overnight, the government of Beijing does not use half measures to contain infections from COVID-19introducing new strict rules a Shanghai. Decision that alerted the US State Department to order non-essential Consulate staff to leave the city.

The move did not please the China that he welcomed the order with “strong dissatisfaction”. The reason? According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman, Zhao Lijian, the US is allegedly “politicizing and exploiting” the evacuation issue. The United States, the spokesman continued, “they should immediately stop attacking China’s epidemic prevention policy, stop using the epidemic to engage in political manipulation and stop defaming China”.

Therefore, the increasingly incandescent tension between Washington and Beijing, and Shanghai is just another piece to be included in a “shaky” geopolitical framework. The Asian city has been undergoing a rigid lockdown for peaks of infections, it had recorded yesterday over 26 thousand cases (mostly asymptomatic) while today it signals a slight decrease with 994 confirmed infections, to which are added another 22,348 asymptomatic.