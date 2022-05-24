The US policy of strategic ambiguity towards Taiwan has not changed. This was made clear by American President Joe Biden, on the sidelines of the Quad summit (United States, India, Australia, Japan) in Tokyo. Asked if that policy is dead, Biden replied with a sharp ‘no’. And to the request for more details, he opposed a new ‘no’.

Then, a reporter asked him if the United States will send troops to Taiwan in case of invasion Chinese. “The policy hasn’t changed at all – she clarified – I said it when I spoke yesterday”.

And yesterday the US president said “yes” to US military involvement as a response to Beijing’s possible aggression in Taiwan. “It is the commitment that we have made”, he said, answering a question at the press conference, adding that “we agree with the policy of a single China but the idea that it must be taken by force, only by force is not right “. Under the ‘one China’ policy, the US does not recognize Taiwan as an independent state from China, but under the Taiwan Relations Act of 1979 the US is committed to supplying Taiwan with defense weapons.

But Beijing, which considers Taiwan an “inalienable” part of Chinese territory and an “internal affair”, had reacted sharply to Biden’s words: “On issues relating to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of China, China leaves no room for compromise. Nobody should underestimate the determination of the Chinese people. “