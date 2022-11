The highly anticipated face-to-face between Chinese leader Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden on the eve of the G20 began this morning in Bali, Indonesia, with a warm handshake. Biden said he was looking forward to having “open, honest and continuous dialogue,” while Xi urged to “find the correct direction” in developing mutual relations.

#USChina #signs #détente #BidenXi #Jinping #Commitment #keeping #communications #open