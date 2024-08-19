The initiative aims to strengthen communication between countries during “high fluctuations in financial markets”

The US and China signed an agreement to strengthen cooperation between the countries to ensure financial stability “amid intensifying fluctuations in global financial markets”.

The announcement was made by People’s Bank of China and by Council of State of the country this Monday (Aug 19, 2024). The signing took place in Shanghai, during the meeting of the US-China Financial Working Group on Thursday and Friday (Aug 15-16).

In statementthe Chinese government said that the countries’ financial authorities held a discussion “professional, pragmatic, frank and constructive” on the matter. He also said that the parties will maintain communication.

During the discussions, topics such as capital markets, cross-border payments, monetary policies, financial technology, sustainable finance, combating money laundering and terrorist financing were addressed.

According to CNBCtechnical experts presented reports on global systemically important banks, operational resilience of financial institutions and stress testing related to climate risk.

The deal comes amid volatility in China’s government bond market, with interventions by the People’s Bank of China. Pan Gongsheng, governor of the central bank, declared on Thursday (15 August) that financial risks, including local government debt, have decreased.