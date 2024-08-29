The cyber war between the two countries continues

While Washington denounces yet another attack hacker Chinese to American infrastructure, diplomacy marks a step forward in relations between United States and China. The two countries have reached an agreement to start new military contacts. This is the result of the two-day mission to Beijing of White House national security adviser Jack Sullivan, who met with Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi. The aim of the talks was to try to overcome mutual distrust. A phone call between US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping has been scheduled for the coming weeks, in an attempt to maintain a constant line of communication in light of the military tensions between the two countries over the situation in the Taiwan Strait and the South China Sea.

Sullivan had expressed the concerns of the White House for Beijing’s “unfair trade policies” and its military support for Russia. “The United States,” Sullivan said, “will continue to take the necessary actions to prevent advanced American technologies from being used to undermine our national security.”

Wang called on the United States to respect Beijing’s sovereignty and its political system. “The United States – explained the head of Chinese diplomacy – must stop suppressing China on the economy, trade, science and technology.”

But in the meantime the cyber war between the two countries continues. According to the Washington Postgovernment-funded hacker groups Beijing have breached American Internet providers to spy on users and steal passwords. The attacks, described as “aggressive and sophisticated,” also involve access to the two largest providers with millions of users, but small networks have also been targeted. US intelligence is concerned that hackers could aim to breach government and military personnel networks in an attempt to steal strategic secrets and classified information.

The attention of the American 007s is focused on two groups: Isp and Volt Typhoon. The latter is the group that was exposed last year in an attempt to break into the software that manages traffic in Pacific ports and other infrastructure, with the aim of sowing panic and hindering the movement of soldiers, weapons and aid to Taiwan, in the event of a conflict with China.

The Chinese Embassy in Washington has rejected the accusations. “Volt Typhoon,” an embassy spokesperson explained, “is actually a cybercriminal group that calls itself ‘Dark Power’ and is not supported by any state or region.” “There are signs,” he added, “that in order to receive more funding from Congress, American intelligence and cybersecurity companies are secretly collaborating, assembling false evidence and spreading false news about alleged attacks on the United States by groups linked to the Chinese government.”

