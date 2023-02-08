US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin tried unsuccessfully to call his Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe on Saturday after the US Air Force shot down the suspected Chinese spy balloon. A Pentagon spokesman said on Tuesday that China did not respond to a request for a phone call between the two ministers.
