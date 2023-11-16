Biden-Xi: the balance of the San Francisco summit

Four hours of intense conversation on the Filoli estate, the same one that hosted the filming of the famous soap opera Dynasty. At the end, a more than positive balance sheet for Joe Biden and Xi Jinping, who achieved the objective of stabilizing relations between China and the United States. As told yesterdaythis does not change the broader bilateral scenario, which continues to present unresolved and unsolvable issues. But in the meantime both leaders gain a little more stability to face their respective internal challenges more calmly: the 2024 presidential elections in the case of Biden, the need to restart the economy for Xi.

It appears that the meeting was productive and that the most important outcome was the resumption of military-to-military communications. Beyond this, what is important is that both sides reiterated their desire to continue engaging and dialogue in different areas. The intention, for the moment, to create a certain degree of predictability and stability is evident. In this sense, the meeting saw the continuity of the effort underway since May to establish limits and boundaries to the relationships and tensions themselves.

Biden-Xi: here are the agreements of the summit

What are the concrete objectives achieved in the summit? First: the resumption of bilateral cooperation to combat the production and trafficking of illicit drugs globally, including synthetic drugs such as fentanyl, and the establishment of a working group for continuous communication and law enforcement coordination on drug-related issues.

Second: Biden and Xi have affirmed the need to address the risks of advanced artificial intelligence systems and improve the security of artificial intelligence through government talks between the United States and China. But there is no real framework agreement, as some thought on the eve, to limit the use of artificial intelligence in military development.

Third: Positive discussions between the respective Special Envoys for Climate were welcomed, including national actions to reduce emissions in the 2020s, common approaches for the success of COP 28 and the operationalization of the Working Group on Strengthening of climate action in the 2020s to accelerate concrete climate actions.

The two leaders then agreed that their working groups will follow up the San Francisco discussions with continued diplomatic activity and high-level interactions, including visits in both directions and ongoing working-level consultations in key areas, including trade, economic, financial, Asia-Pacific, arms control and non-proliferation, maritime, export control enforcement, policy planning, agriculture and disability issues.

But as said the most important result is the resumption of high-level military communications, as well as the US-China defense policy coordination talks and the US-China Maritime Military Consultative Agreement meetings. Both sides are also resuming telephone conversations between theater commanders of the armed forces. A fundamental development to prevent possible incidents from turning into open conflict.

Tensions over Taiwan remain, Xi at dinner with Musk

However, tensions remain Taiwan. As for Taipei, Xi made specific requests: the United States should stop arming Taiwan and support China’s peaceful reunification. He was also adamant that the United States must not cross “red lines” and must not jump through “flips.” But from the White House They let it be known that Biden stood his ground: “On Taiwan, President Biden stressed that our one-China policy has not changed and has been consistent across decades and administrations. He reiterated that the United States opposes any unilateral change of the status quo on both sides, that we expect cross-Strait differences to be resolved by peaceful means, and that the world has an interest in peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. He called for limiting the use of military activities by the People’s Republic of China in and around the Taiwan Strait”.

In short, we are still far away. Adding to the potential differences is a comment from Biden at a press conference, not exactly in line with diplomatic etiquette. “Well, it is…” he said during the final press conference responding to a reporter’s question about whether he would still refer to the Beijing leader as a dictator. Adding: “It’s a dictator in the sense that he is a person who governs a country that is a communist country, based on a form of government totally different from ours.”

No final joint statement, Xi then went to dinner with major US entrepreneurs including Elon Musk and the CEOs of Microsoft, Citigroup, Exxon Mobil. Cultivating relationships with large private companies allows China to try to dig a gap between the economic world and the White House, averting or at least slowing down the winds of “decoupling” or “risk reduction”.

