The United States and China had a tense meeting on Saturday night (18) over the alleged Chinese spy balloon shot down in US airspace, according to US press reports and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken signaled. , and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

The meeting, which took place in the midst of the Munich Security Conference, was the first face-to-face interaction between Blinken and Wang Yi. The US Secretary of State made it clear that the US has no doubt that China was trying to surveil the US nation via the balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina earlier this month.

“We had a very direct and very clear conversation about the Chinese surveillance balloon being sent over our territory, violating our sovereignty, violating international law,” Blinken told ABC News. “I told Wang Yi, my Chinese counterpart, that this action was unacceptable and should never happen again,” he added.

A ABC he also informed that the long discussion between the two showed “deep fractures” between both superpowers and “generated fears” that the bilateral relationship between the United States and China “may be deteriorating to dangerous levels”. Blinken also clarified that US concerns with Beijing go beyond spying. The US secretary expressed his “growing concern” that China may be considering providing military aid to Russia to support its ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

“China has been committed to providing rhetorical, political and diplomatic support to Russia,” Blinken told the ABC. “But we have information that concerns us that they are considering providing lethal support to Russia in the war against Ukraine. And it was important for me to share very clearly with Wang Yi that this would be a serious issue.”

China’s possible military support for Russia is a central focus of the Munich conference. In an interview with NBC NewsBlinken reinforced the tone of the conversation and even said that “there was no apology” from Wang.

Chinese foreign minister calls US response ‘hysterical’ and ‘ridiculous’

The Chinese foreign minister called the US reaction to the alleged spy balloon “absurd”. Wang Yi further classified it as “hysterical” and “ridiculous”. “We have repeatedly told the United States that it is an unmanned airship of civilian origin. There are many balloons around the world, are the Americans going to try to shoot them all down?” he asked on a panel at the Munich Security Conference.

Wang said the US had been clearly informed that it was a civilian balloon that had deviated from its course and indicated that it did not pose any safety risk. “We advise the US not to do such a ridiculous thing again,” he said during the conference in Munich. “Regrettably, the United States disregarded these facts. This does not show America’s strength, it shows the opposite,” he commented.

During his speech at the event, Wang also expressed China’s intention to support the peace talks and said that friction between countries exists, but criticized what he considers as “smear campaigns” and “unilateral sanctions”, reported the newspaper. The State of S. Paulo. “We are deeply concerned about the extent of the crisis. We are not an involved party, but we are not sitting idly by,” he said.