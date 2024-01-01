Exchange of messages between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden to celebrate the 45th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries. In his message, Xi said that the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the United States is an important event in the history of bilateral and international relations, stressing that over the past 45 years the relationship has gone through ups and downs but overall has moved forward , which not only improved the well-being of the two peoples, but also promoted peace, stability and prosperity in the world.

History has already demonstrated and will continue to fully demonstrate that mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation are the right way for China and the United States to get along as two great countries, the Chinese president said. This should be the direction of joint efforts made by China and the United States. Xi stressed that he and Biden outlined a future-oriented “vision” during their meeting in San Francisco, stressing that he is willing to cooperate with Biden, so as to benefit the two countries and their peoples and advance the cause of peace and development in the world.

In his message, Biden said that since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1979, ties between the United States and China have facilitated prosperity and opportunity for the United States, China and the world. Biden said he is committed to managing this important relationship responsibly, adding a commitment to advance US-China relations based on the progress made by the two leaders' predecessors and through multiple meetings and discussions between the two heads of state.