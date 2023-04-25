USA-China challenge, the new battle between the two superpowers is being played out in Latin America. Analyses

In 2006, the general Bantz Craddockat the time commander of the US Armed Forces Southern Command, o SOUTHCOMhead of operations in Latin America and the Caribbean, testified in Congress on the military priorities of Washington in the area. Concerns about “radical Islamic groups”, including al-Qaeda, Hamas and Hezbollah, operating in Latin America, were prominently displayed at the beginning of his statement. On page 26, there was only one paragraph about China and there was no mention of Russia.

Last month, when General Laura Richardson, current commander of the SOUTHCOMsubmitted a position statement to the US Congress United States, there was not a single mention of al-Qaeda, ISIS, Hezbollah or any other Islamist terrorist group. Instead, the document, which should concern Latin America, begins by discussing “Strategic competition with the People’s Republic of China: a decisive decade”. The question of how US policy in the region relates to China is woven throughout the document. Furthermore, an entire section is devoted to the challenge of countering Russia’s influence in the region.

