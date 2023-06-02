CIA Director Bill Burns traveled to China last month in an attempt to initiate a thaw in relations between Washington and Beijing. This was revealed by the Financial Times underlining how “the secret mission of one of President Biden’s most trusted officials signals how worried the White House is about the deterioration of relations between China and the United States”.

Citing five informed sources, the FT reports that Burns, a former diplomat who has often carried out delicate missions abroad in the past, has had talks with Chinese officials, including obviously intelligence officials. “Last month, Director Burns traveled to Beijing where he met with his Chinese counterparts and stressed the importance of keeping lines of communication of intelligence channels open,” a source explained.

Burns’ mission came the same month that National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met with Beijing’s foreign policy chief Wang Yi in Vienna. Burns is the highest-level American official to visit China since July 2021. Last February Antony Blinken canceled his planned visit at the last minute after the Chinese spy balloon was spotted over the United States, then shot down by Washington, which further worsened tensions between the two countries.