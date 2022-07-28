US-China, presidents Joe Biden And Xi Jinping had a phone conversation of over 2 hours

After months of cold telephone contact between the president of the United States Joe Biden and the Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. There White House did not provide a statement on the contents of the interview, limiting himself for now to announce that the phone call, which began at 08:33 US time, went on for two hours and 17 minutes, including the translation.

During the phone call, the two presidents allegedly had “in-depth exchanges on Sino-US relations and on issues of common concern”. These have been days of great tension between China And United States due to the trip announced by the President of the US House, Nancy Pelosito Taiwan.

There China immediately condemned this possibility: “The visit would have the result of seriously undermining the sovereignty and territorial integrity of China”, said the president Xi Jinping through the spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry, Zhao Lijiang. In fact, for the People’s Republic of China, Taiwan is a rebellious province that would seriously violate the principle of “one China“.

According to the Chinese newspaper Global Times the US president, Joe Bidenin his conversation with the Chinese leader, Xi Jinpingreiterated that the position of the United States on the principle ofonly China‘remains the same and will not change, which is that the United States does not support “the independence of Taiwan “.

During the telephone interview Xi Jinping reiterates that “the position of the Chinese government and the Chinese people on the Taiwan issue is consistent and is the firm will of over 1.4 billion Chinese to resolutely safeguard the national sovereignty and territorial integrity of China”. He also renews Beijing’s opposition to “separatism” and “interference from external forces“on the question of Taiwan.

The Chinese president, Xi Jinping, then expressed the hope that the US will stick to the principle of ”only China‘, which for Beijing implies the sovereignty over Taiwan, and the three joint communiques on which diplomatic relations between China and the United States were established. President Xi he adds that “whoever plays with fire sets himself on fire”.

