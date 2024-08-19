“The war in Gaza is our generation’s Vietnam.” This is how Hatem Abudayyeh, the lead organizer of the March on the DNC in Chicago, the march against the Democratic Party committee, creates an ideal link between today’s protests and those of 56 years ago, during the 1968 Democratic convention.

The march marches from Chicago’s Union Park to the United Center, the convention center where the Democratic convention is taking place. Harsh words are spoken against the Democrats, accusing them of being “complicit” in a “genocide”, thus defining the actions of the Israelis in Gaza.

“All the major Democrats are complicit,” Abudayyeh added at a press conference before the march began, according to the Chicago Sun Times website. “They are responsible. Make no mistake, Joe Biden could stop the money right now,” he added, referring to U.S. military aid to Israel.