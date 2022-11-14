NPD Group has published the software ranking from October 2022 relative to the US market, which sees it in first position Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, which is not surprising given the success of the game and that of the series in general. Let’s see the complete ranking:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (New) Gotham Knights (New) FIFA 23 Madden NFL 23 NHL 23 (New) Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope (New) Person 5 NBA 2K23 Bayonetta 3 (New) Elden Ring Mario Kart 8 Splatoon 3 Minecraft Star Ocean: The Divine Force (New) Grounded Dragon Ball: The Breakers (New) PGA Tour 2K23 (New) Nintendo Switch Sports NieR: Automata Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

In second position we find Gotham Knights, while in third FIFA 23, with EA’s football series that seems to have managed to break through even on American soil. As pointed out by Matt Piscatella, analyst of NPD Group, it is interesting that in the top 20 there are well eight unreleased gamesa sign of good market mobility.

More generally for 2022 (until October 31), Elden Ring maintains the top of the list of best-selling games, but is immediately followed by Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, which undermines LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga from the second. position. Gotham Knights has instead gone to occupy the fourteenth position. We’ll see if the next major releases, such as Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, will change something again.