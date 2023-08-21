Circana (ex-NPD Group) published i sales data videogames for the North America, revealing the best-selling games in July and beyond. Let’s start from Top 10 from last month:

Remant II Diablo IV Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Hogwarts Legacy Final Fantasy XVI Pikmin 4 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom street fighter 6 Elden Ring MLB The Show 23 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Call of Duty: Black Ops II Minecraft fifa 23 Exoprimal Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Marvel’s Spider-Man Dead Island 2 Call of Duty: Black Ops III

As you can see, Remnant II was able to get the first position even beating the recent Diablo IV and, more generally, top tier names such as Modern Warfare II, Hogwarts Legacy, Final Fantasy 16 and also the Nintendo exclusives Pikmin 4 and Tears of the Kingdom.

As for consoles, PS5 is the best-selling both in terms of units and dollar sales, while Switch has picked up pace and on average hardware is down 19% compared to July 2022. In total, gamers in July they spent $4.2 billion, or a 1% increase over the same period last year.