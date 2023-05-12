The United States on Thursday changed the rules about who can donate blood to increase the chances that gay and bisexual men are donors.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the body that regulates blood donations, has changed guidelines that were put in place decades ago to try to prevent the supply of donated blood from becoming contaminated with the HIV virus.

The new rules remove the requirement that men who have sex with men abstain from sex for three months before donating blood.

All potential donors, regardless of sexual orientation, sex or gender, will be screened using a new questionnaire that assesses individual HIV risks based on sexual behavior, recent partners and other factors.

Now, new US rules no longer require gay men to abstain from sex for three months before donating blood. However, donors who report having had anal sex with new partners within an interval of less than three months will be prevented from donating for a period.

In Brazil, the Federal Supreme Court (STF) overturned, in 2020, restrictions on blood donation by gay men. At the time, the Supreme Court considered the restriction “unconstitutional”. A man who had sex with another man within a period of 12 months is eligible to donate blood in Brazil. In the same year, the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) followed the determination of the STF.