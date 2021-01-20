US change of power Live broadcast: Biden takes office in the evening in Finnish time, HS follows events moment by moment

The inauguration of President Joe Biden and his Vice President Kamala Harris will be held in Washington on Wednesday without a traditional public celebration. HS follows events moment by moment.

Power changes in the United States. The new president Joe Biden and his vice president Kamala Harris will take office at an event in Washington during Finnish time in the evening.

HS follows the events and shows a live broadcast from the news agency Reuters on the spot. There may be interruptions in the transmission.

The inauguration will officially begin at 6.15 pm Finnish time and the swearing in of the beacons will begin at approximately 6.30 pm.

The inaugural day ends with the actor Tom Hanksin to celebrate, which starts at 8.30 pm local time, ie late in Finland in the morning. The event will feature, among other things Jon Bon Jovi, Foo Fighters, John Legend, Bruce Springsteen and Justin Timberlake.

Transmission schedule (changes possible)

3:45 p.m .: Biden is expected to attend the ceremony at the church.

4:00 PM: Preparation for inauguration.

5.30 pm: Biden and Harris arrive at the convention hall.

6 pm: Guests arrive at the inauguration.

18.15: The setemony begins. Lady Gaga sings the national anthem.

18.35: Harris’ oath of office, followed by the singer Jennifer Lopez occurs.

6:45 p.m .: Biden’s oath of office and speech.

7.30 pm: Biden signs documents in Congress.

20.40: Biden and Harris review the military department.

9.30 pm: Biden visits the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Former US presidents are also present.

11 pm: Virtual military parade.

Around 03:30: Tom Hanks’ party.

