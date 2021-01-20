US change of power History’s oldest president, Joe Biden, kicks off his season with a hurricane of change and six different crises

Enormous security measures underscore how, in an exceptional situation, Biden will become the country’s 46th president. “A pandemic alone is a huge chore for him. If it is not brought under control, then the economy will not be raised either, ”says Markku Henriksson, Professor Emeritus.

Stateside blowing hurricane winds of change, which will be seen soon after the new president, the Democrat Joe Biden has taken the oath of office on Wednesday afternoon in front of the Congress House.

The changes will be seen first on the faces of hundreds of thousands of people and will, at best, affect the lives of future generations.