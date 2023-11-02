Son of Brazilians, congressman is accused of several crimes in court, but has not yet been tried

The United States House rejected this Wednesday (Nov 1, 2023) a request to revoke the mandate of Republican deputy George Santos, son of Brazilians. His party has a majority in the house.

Here is the vote score:

against revocation: 213;

213; in favor of revocation: 179;

179; abstained: 19.

To be approved, the impeachment request would need the approval of at least 2/3 of the deputies, or 290 votes.

Of those republished, 24 voted in favor of the deputy’s expulsion. Among Democrats, 32 voted against.

George Santos was formally charged in court with 23 crimes, including some involving alleged misuse of money that should have been destined for his electoral campaign.

On his Twitter profile, the deputy said that Wednesday was a night of victory: “This was never about me and I will never let this become about me.”



reproduction/George Santos – 1.nov.2023 (via Twitter)

On February 15, 2023, the newspaper New York Times published that Santos made a series of unusual payments using funds allocated to his electoral campaign. Expenses range from stays in luxury hotels to various payments of US$ 199.99 – US$ 0.01 below the maximum spending amount without the need to present a receipt.

In total, US$365,399 (around R$1.9 million at current prices) in expenses were not itemized. According to the North American newspaper, launches without receipts represent 12% of Santos’s campaign’s total expenses. On average, politicians tend not to detail around 2% of spending.

Other irregularities were also found. Republican candidates, for example, claimed to have received US$26,000 in donations from Santos, but these amounts do not appear in the deputy’s campaign accounts. According to the newspaper, the Republican’s team changed financial records 36 times.

Previously, George Santos had already admitted to having invented information for his resume and lying about personal information. The congressman said he had a degree in finance and economics from Baruch College and New York University, in addition to having worked for Citigroup and Goldman Sachs, on Wall Street, but he backtracked in an interview with the newspaper The Post on December 26, 2022.

“I didn’t graduate from any higher education institution. I’m embarrassed and sorry for embellishing my CV.”he said. “I admit it… we do stupid things in life.”.

During the campaign, Santos said he was Jewish and that his grandparents escaped from the Nazis during World War II (1939-1945), which is not true.

Finally, he was also accused of sexual harassment. On February 3, 2023, a man named Derek Myers, who says he worked in the Republican congressman’s office, reported on his Twitter profile that he filed a report with the United States Capitol Police, where he reported having been the victim of ethical and of sexual harassment by the congressman.

Myers detailed a workday where he was in the office alone with the congressman. Santos reportedly asked if the employee had a profile on Grindr – a dating app aimed at the LGBTQIA+ public. Afterwards, he allegedly approached, touched Derek’s groin and invited him to go to karaoke.