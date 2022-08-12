Federal Reserve Chairman Thomas Barkin said in Richmond on Friday that he wants to raise interest rates to curb inflation, and will monitor US economic data to determine the size of the rate increase at the next meeting of the Board in September. Parkin told CNBC. “I would like to see a period of inflation under control, and until we do that, I think we will have to move prices into a restricted area,” he said, adding that he would like inflation to stay at the Federal Reserve’s 2 percent target “for some time.”