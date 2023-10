American Secretary of State, Antony Blinken (right), in a meeting on Monday (16) in Tel Aviv with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant | Photo: EFE/EPA/Ariel Hermoni

The United States government celebrated this Friday (20) the release of two American women who were being held hostage by the terrorist group Hamas, but warned that ten more citizens of the country remain missing in the war-torn region.

Israeli authorities confirmed that Hamas released Judith Tai Raanan and her 17-year-old daughter, Natalie Raanan, who had been kidnapped during the terrorist attack against Israel on the 7th, which left around 1,400 dead.

Speaking to the press, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the US government “shares the relief that families, friends and loved ones [das duas cidadãs libertadas] are feeling”, but stated that “there are still ten more Americans who remain missing in this conflict”.

“The urgent work to free every American, to free every other hostage, continues,” he said.

The White House reported that American President Joe Biden spoke by telephone with the family of the freed hostages.

Hamas reported that 250 people of various nationalities are being held hostage by the terrorist group and other Palestinian militias, but Israel said there were actually 203 people.