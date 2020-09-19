To protect people from the corona virus, work is underway on at least 150 vaccines worldwide. Many of these have been found to be largely successful and have reached the third phase of trials. However, there is still discussion on whether the vaccine is the most effective solution to the defense of the corona virus or whether the mask provides the same protection.Meanwhile, Robert Redfield, director of the US Center for Disease Control (CDC), has said that vaccines can solve our problems to some extent, but face masks can provide much more protection than that. Redfield’s comment was criticized, but it triggered a discussion that the expectations of the Kovid-19 vaccine were far higher than expected.

Redfield had said, ‘We have complete scientific evidence that masks work and they are our best protectors. I can also say that the mask can protect me from Kovid-19 more than the vaccine. ‘ According to the latest data from John Hopkins University, America is the most corona-affected country in the world. There have been 67,05,114 cases so far while 1,98,197 Kovid-19 patients have died.

