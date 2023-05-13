The projected US budget deficit for this year has jumped by $130 billion, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO) said on Friday. a proposed change in student loan repayment plans; and a series of bank bailouts arranged by federal regulators.

Revenue collections through April were lower than the agency had expected, resulting in a projected budget deficit of $1.5 trillion for 2023, according to the office’s update to the country’s 10-year budget outlook.

The updated 10-year projection comes as President Joe Biden and congressional leaders try to break an impasse over raising the legal limit on federal borrowing to support government debt. Democrats and Republicans disagreed on whether and how to raise the ceiling.

Overall, the nonpartisan office expects deficits to increase by $20 trillion over the period 2024 to 2033, with caution that the projections are “subject to a great deal of uncertainty”. This is about the same as the originally projected deficit. Source: Associated Press