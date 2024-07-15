USA, the electoral consequences after the attack on Trump. Pollsters are divided

The attack on Donald Trump in Pennsylvania risks having electoral consequences as well. Many argue that the attempted assassination of the tycoon and his immediate reaction with a raised fist and the cry of “fight”, represents the classic knockout blow for his opponent, President Joe Biden or who will replace him. Given that all the names of the possible candidates of the Dems, in case of Biden’s step back, are not warming up. But instead, surprisingly, the pollsters are cautious. “I would be cautious, Trump hasn’t already won. The countryside electoral – Lorenzo Pregliasco of YouTrend claims to Il Corriere della Sera – is still longthere are four months to go. The attack itself is a disruptive fact and Trump, a true political animal, with phenomenal instinct and presence of mind, immediately reacted, standing up again on the stage of the rally with the bleeding ear and his fist in the air, shouting to his “fight!”, a very powerful slogan for the continuation of the campaign. Now It will take 3-4 days For evaluate correctly the effect on voting behavior“.

“We’re just talking about itwe don’t have data to process yet, it’s It’s too early to tell what effect the Pennsylvania attack will have. — Antonio Noto, the sociologist who has been carrying out exit polls and projections for Rai for more than ten years, is also cautious —. For sure – Noto continues to il Corriere – he won’t have any if Biden decides to withdraw from the race for the White Housein this case the challenge with Trump would start from scratch. But even if the president remains in office, despite the worrying failure, no Democrat will ever vote for The Donald. Rather, the attack It might push others to votethat is, those among the Republicans who were already thinking about abstaining instead“. Pollsters agree on one thing. “If the attack of Butler it will remain an isolated episode, the echo of this news will inevitably slowly fade away and will have a mild effect on the November vote“.