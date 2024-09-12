”Don’t Let Them Eat Us. Vote for Trump”. This is the text of the banner that a group of red kittens holds between their paws, while they look pleadingly at social media users. The message of the meme, one of the many that are crowding social media, recalls the thesis expressed by former US president Donald Trump during his debate with Kamala Harris, according to which in Ohio Haitian immigrants eat cats, as well as dogs. But social media goes even further and another red cat, this time more adult, in ‘his’ meme holds between his paws a banner with the words: ”Kamala eats me”.

Elon Musk also enters the fieldwho after having expressed his support for the tycoon in view of the November elections shares on ‘X’ a meme of Trump swimming while hugging a duck and a cat. ”Protect our ducks and our babies in Ohio,” the caption reads.

From ‘X’ we then move on to TikTok, where over 70,000 videos show pets with wide eyes looking nervously at the camera, as if they fear for their safety. The views are already tens of millions.

Back to ‘X’, we return to the rallies. American flags in the background, another meme portrays Trump on stage in front of an audience of cats. ”Cats for Trump”, reads the lectern in front of which the American candidate speaks.