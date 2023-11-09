United States military forces carried out this Wednesday (8) new air strikes against a facility located in eastern Syria that was used, according to the Americans, by the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and by extremist groups that support the Islamic country, such as the Islamic Resistance in Iraq.

“Following the direction of President Biden, United States military forces carried out a self-defense strike on a facility in eastern Syria […]. The attack, conducted by two US F-15 fighter jets, targeted a weapons storage facility,” says an official note issued by the US government.

“The United States is fully prepared to take additional measures necessary to protect our people and our facilities. We urge against any escalation. US personnel will continue to conduct missions against ISIS [Estado Islâmico] in Iraq and Syria”, he adds.

The attacks carried out by the United States against facilities of pro-Iran extremists in Syria represent a forceful response to the repeated attacks that American bases in the country have faced in recent weeks.

On Tuesday (7), the extremist group Islamic Resistance in Iraq declared that it had used two drones to attack the Al Harir military base, located in the city of Erbil, Iraq, and another military base located at Erbil airport, where US employees are located.

Iraqi terrorists also said they attacked Deir ez-Zor province, located in eastern Syria, where US troops are present.

More than 30 attacks have been carried out by members of the Iraqi terrorist group against US military bases in Iraq and Syria since October 17th.

Earlier, Syria also said that it had suffered attacks from Israeli forces on its territory and that they had only caused “material damage”. However, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based NGO, said the Israeli attack resulted in the deaths of at least three members of the Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah, which is allied with troops loyal to Syrian dictator Bashar al. Assad.