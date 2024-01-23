US carries out airstrikes on militant facilities in Iraq

The US military carried out airstrikes on three facilities of Iranian-backed militants on Tuesday evening, Reuters news agency reported. According to the Americans, this is a training location, a storage space for missiles and drones and the headquarters of the Shia movement Kataib Hezbollah.

The Pentagon reports that the strikes are in response to a series of attacks on American soldiers and allies stationed in Iraq and Syria. An Iraqi security official and four American soldiers were injured in a rocket attack Saturday on Iraq's Ain al-Assad air base.

According to the US, that attack was carried out by militants in western Iraq, who are supported by Iran. Such attacks are seen as retaliation for the United States' support for Israel in the war against Hamas.