Members of the Texas National Guard installed barbed wire barricades on the border wall in Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua, Mexico. | Photo: EFE/Luis Torres

The United States Border Patrol detained an illegal Lebanese immigrant in early March who claimed to be a member of the Hezbollah militia. The 22-year-old suspect entered the country through the Texas border and told agents that he planned to reach New York and plant a bomb in the city.

In a sworn interview, he stated that he was affiliated with Hezbollah for seven years and was an active member of the terrorist group for four years. The illegal immigrant is being held at the El Paso police office and is awaiting deportation, according to the New York Post, which had access to the documents.

Border Patrol referred the terrorist to the Tactical Terrorism Response Team after he made threats to agents. During interrogation earlier this month, he further stated that his training with Hezbollah focused on “jihad” and “killing people.”

In September, a month after the war in the Middle East began, the US Department of Homeland Security warned of a “growing number of individuals” on the FBI's terrorist watch list trying to enter the US through the country's southern border. .

Immigration has become one of the crucial issues that will influence the November elections, especially after conflicts intensified between the Biden administration and the Texas administration, which suffered a setback after the Supreme Court suspended the law that allowed the deportation of immigrants illegals arriving in the state. Also, the federal government is suing Texas to remove a 1,000-foot floating barrier erected by the state on the Rio Grande near Eagle Pass.

Biden's failure to contain the current migration crisis that has affected several states, including those governed by Democrats, has worried voters and could end up transferring votes to his likely Republican opponent Donald Trump, who defends in his campaign strictness regarding the entry of immigrants in the country.