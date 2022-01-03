Without wasting any time, on January 6, federal agents got down to business, reviewing social networks, analyzing videos and checking anonymous reports to investigate responsibilities, after the invasion of the Capitol, the temple of American democracy.

This “huge” and “massive” work is “one of the greatest investigations in the history of the FBI” (the US Federal Police), says the director of the “Program on Extremism” at George Washington University, Lorenzo Vidino.

– A list that keeps growing –

In nearly a year, these efforts have enabled the arrest and indictment of more than 725 supporters of now former President Donald Trump. After hearing the Republican denounce, without any proof, that the elections were stolen from him, they stormed Congressional headquarters as congressmen were certifying that Democrat Joe Biden had won.

Names are added to this list almost every day. Initially, the FBI named 800 participants, but now it believes at least 2,000 people were “involved in the siege” of the Capitol.

– White men –

The defendants are mainly male (87%), white, with an average age of 39, “above the usual age among extremists”, describes Vidino, whose investigation center compiles all the judicial processes carried out.

They come from all parts of the country and have varied socioeconomic profiles (lawyer, landscaper, real estate agent, etc.), and people with military experience and in bankruptcy situations abound.

Among them are far-right militants and conspirators, but also mere Donald Trump supporters, who are convinced of the need to wage a post-electoral crusade.

– Crimes –

Most of those involved, who apparently were content to move around the building, are now on trial for minor offences, such as violating an entry ban or disturbing public order.

Prosecutors seem to quickly try them through a plea agreement: around 165 people have already benefited from this system and at least 50 sentences have been handed down.

Most are lightweight. A young man who admitted to stealing a beer from the office of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Democrat Nancy Pelosi, was sentenced to 20 days in prison. You’ll serve your time on weekends to keep your job.

Jacob Chansley, 34, who sported a buffalo horn headdress and became one of the iconic faces of the attack, was sentenced to three and a half years in prison. His lawyer, Al Watkins, criticizes these differences, which he says send “the wrong message.”

“It doesn’t seem fair to those who consider themselves political prisoners” and runs the risk of reinforcing their positions, he told AFP.

– The violent minority –

The harshest sentences were recently known and fell on some 225 people accused of having committed violent acts – in particular, against Capitol police officers.

Robert Palmer, for example, 54, has just been sentenced to five years in prison for throwing objects at police officers.

In this group, around 40 people are also being tried for “criminal association”, which implies having planned the attack. This accusation, the most serious, is directed, in particular, against members of the extreme right groups Proud Boys, Oaths Keepers, or Three Percenters.

These defendants, some of whom have been in preventive detention for months, are likely to be tried by a popular jury.

The first trial could take place in February. A New Yorker in his early thirties, a member of the Proud Boys, has just reached an agreement with the DA. It will collaborate with the investigations, in exchange for a reduced sentence.

There have been no accusations of “sedition” or “insurrection”, which are more difficult to prove. According to Vidino, promoters “try to be as creative as they can within a restrictive legal framework.”

In the United States, recalls the expert, foreign extremist groups can be investigated, but not American organizations with a radical and violent ideology.

– The instigators –

It remains to be determined who, among those who did not go to the scene, incited, or orchestrated, the assault on the Capitol. For now, prosecutors have left the investigation to lawmakers.

While Republican senators allowed Trump to be acquitted of impeachment in February, the former president is not out of the woods.

A House of Representatives committee of inquiry is trying to find out what role Trump and his collaborators played. If they can find evidence to charge him, the prosecutors will use it. Then a new page of this extensive investigation could open.

