Evacuated the Capitol, a false air alarm makes the world tremble

There American security was put to the test by a small plane of acrobatic paratroopers. Law enforcement officers have ordered evacuation of the seat of the US congress a Washington due to a false alarm. The aircraft – reads the Republic – has accomplished at least six laps around to the most armored area of America. The Speaker of the House Hairy: “Unspeakable”. The low-flying circle flight over the Capitol Hill area triggered moments of panic at the Capitol.

To make the police and the federal agencies of safety – continues Repubblica – was the continuous presence of an aircraft, a DHC 6 from 19 passengers departed from Andrews military base in Maryland and began at 6.30 pm fly over the area of the Navy Yard, a Washingtonremaining at a height of about a thousand meters and a speed of 160 kilometers per hour. The plane, it became known later, was carrying the Black Knights team of aerobatic paratroopers, expected at the stadium in baseball of the Washington Nationals for an exhibition before the match between the hosts and the Arizona Diamondbacks.

