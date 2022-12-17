DAccording to media reports, the committee on the storming of the US Capitol wants to vote on whether it recommends that the Justice Department investigate former US President Donald Trump. The vote on Monday is about the criminal offenses of rioting, conspiracy against the US government and obstructing a public hearing, reported “Politico” and the TV station ABC News, citing unnamed sources. A recommendation from the committee, while not legally binding on the ministry, could influence the decision-making process and ultimately lead to an indictment.

Over the past nearly 18 months, the committee has been investigating how supporters of former US President Donald Trump stormed the seat of the US Congress on January 6, 2021, in which Trump’s election defeat by Joe Biden was to be authenticated. A crowd incited by Trump violently entered the building, killing five people. In the course of the investigation, the 76-year-old was heavily incriminated by witnesses. The final report of the committee is to be published on Wednesday.

Trump has been targeted by various US prosecutors in a number of cases. The Justice Department is also investigating crimes related to the storming of the Capitol – but has not yet taken personal action against Trump.