All the streets leading to the building were blocked after a car rammed the barricades that protect the Capitol, taking two uniformed men ahead. The police responded with shots and the suspect was injured. All three people were referred to the hospital.

It is still not very clear what happened in Washington. Witnesses and police officers who spoke anonymously with the AP news agency assure that a car swept past one of the barricades that protects the United States Capitol. The uniformed officers shot and wounded the suspect, but two policemen were run over.

One of the officers who was injured was taken by police vehicle to the hospital and the other was being transported by emergency medical teams, according to officials. In addition, the person who was driving the vehicle was also taken to the hospital and AP sources say he is in critical condition.

Developing…

With AP and Reuters