An unwritten rule in US election campaigns is that presidential candidates generally have a bulging personal portfolio. Either because they have combined a political career with lucrative stints in the private sector, best-selling books and well-managed investments; or because their personal fortune allows them to run for office. There are exceptions, of course. This year, three of the four candidates leading the Democratic and Republican campaigns – Vice President Kamala Harris, Republican Donald Trump and Republican number two JD Vance – follow the usual rule and have millions of dollars to their name. The fourth, Democratic vice presidential hopeful Tim Walz, has fewer assets to his name than the average American.

Harris announced her selection of the previously little-known Minnesota governor as her number two on Tuesday, to the surprise of many. The vice president settled on Walz, among other things, because of the image of her new running mate as an ordinary person, a sly teacher and a slowly rising military recruit.

Public documents about his finances reinforce this image of a middle-class family head: without financial difficulties, far from it ―his salary as governor is double the American average, of $59,428. [54.430,6 euros]―, but without luxuries. The former congressman and his wife only have their salaries, a pension from him as a teacher and a relatively modest life insurance policy. They do not own a home, nor do they have investments in companies or shares on the stock market. An estimate of The Wall Street Journal Walz estimates his assets to be worth $330,000. The average American wealth, according to a 2022 Federal Reserve report, is $1.06 million. The business daily notes that Walz’s fortune could increase by $800,000 with his pension as a senior public official.

As governor of Minnesota, Walz’s salary is $115,485, or just under €110,000. Adding the salary of his wife Gwen, also a high school teacher, the couple earned around $166,000, or just over €150,000, according to their 2022 tax return.

In an asset declaration he released in 2019, he also listed a $100,000 pension fund from his time as a high school teacher and a $50,000 life insurance policy. That form, and financial documents he filed in Minnesota earlier this year, show the Walzes have no money in mutual funds, the stock market or other assets. They also own no companies.

The couple, who have two children – Hope, 23, and Gus, 17 – sold the house they owned in Mankato, the Minnesota city where the couple taught for years, in 2019 after he won the gubernatorial election. The sale price, lower than what they had asked for, was around 300,000 euros. Since then they have lived in the governor’s official residence and today, while that property is undergoing renovations, they live in the residence of the rector of the state university.

Walz’s financial situation contrasts with that of his Republican rival. In 2022, the year he won his U.S. Senate seat, Vance earned more than $1 million, six times more than his opponent and his wife combined. That money included about $110,000 in salary from his venture capital firm, Narya Capital Management, according to financial disclosure forms he submitted to the Senate. It also included about $121,000 in royalties from his memoir Hillbilly: A Rural Elegythe best-seller that catapulted him to fame in 2016 and in which he recounts his childhood and adolescence in rural Ohio as the son of a drug-addicted mother.

Donald Trump’s deputy also received hundreds of thousands of dollars from his stock market investments and rentals on his real estate properties. That year he and his wife, Usha Vance, declared a townhouse in Washington that they rented for between $15,000 and $50,000. Last year they bought another property, in Alexandria, in northern Virginia, for $1.6 million.

In 2022, Vance claimed to have real estate worth between $500,000 and $1 million. He also owned cryptocurrencies worth around $250,000. A series of investment funds under his control were valued at a total of $3.25 million.

The senator and best-selling author is not, however, the richest of the candidates. That position belongs to Donald Trump, a real estate magnate before becoming US president between 2017 and 2021, who on Thursday at a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida boasted that the place where he was speaking was worth “18 million dollars”.

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris is also a millionaire. In her financial reports during the 2020 election campaign, she indicated that in 2018 she and her husband Doug Emhoff, a lawyer like her, earned a combined income of more than $1.8 million. The magazine Forbes He estimates that their fortune is around eight million dollars.