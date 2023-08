How did you feel about the content of this article?

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken: statement from the US government cites the participation of officials in the closure of the Central American University and in the arrest of Bishop Rolando Álvarez | Photo: EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

The US Department of State reported this Saturday (19) that the US government canceled the visas of 100 municipal officials in Nicaragua who collaborated in the repression perpetrated by the dictatorship of Daniel Ortega.

In a statement, the department noted that these officials “participated in efforts to repress civil society organizations, close civic spaces such as the Central American University [UCA] and wrongfully imprisoning courageous individuals who support a free civil society, including Bishop Rolando Álvarez.”

The religious mentioned by the State Department was sentenced in February to more than 26 years in prison for “treason to the homeland” by the Nicaraguan dictatorship. As for the UCA, its assets were expropriated this week and its management was taken over by the Sandinista regime, which changed the name of the institution to the National University Casimiro Sotelo Montenegro.

The Jesuit university began to be persecuted by the Ortega dictatorship because it received demonstrators injured during the repression of the 2018 democracy protests.

In this Saturday’s statement, the US State Department justified that the visa restrictions were adopted in accordance with a presidential proclamation that suspends entry into the United States “as immigrants and non-immigrants” of persons responsible for policies or actions that threaten democracy in the United States. Nicaragua.

“We will continue to work with the international community to hold accountable those who threaten democracy in Nicaragua, and we remain committed to promoting the fundamental freedoms of the Nicaraguan people and respect for their human rights,” the department said.