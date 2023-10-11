DO: After the Hamas attack, the US removed from Israel those who had arrived for military exercises
After the start of the attack by Hamas militants, the United States removed American military personnel from Israel, who had arrived earlier for joint exercises with representatives of the Israel Defense Forces. This is reported by Defense One with reference to a department representative.
According to the publication, the United States canceled military exercises and sent a C-17 plane to Israel to evacuate them.
