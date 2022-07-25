Newsweek: US cancels annual naval exercise in Ukraine

The United States and allies canceled annual naval exercises in Ukraine and moved maneuvers to the Bulgarian Black Sea. This is reported Newsweek.

U.S. Navy Euro-Africa Command spokeswoman Tamara Lawrence said the Sea Breeze 2022 exercise was canceled due to fighting in Ukraine. 24 warships, five planes, four helicopters and about 1,400 servicemen from ten NATO countries are currently taking part in the exercises on Bulgarian territory.