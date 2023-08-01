On Sunday (July 30), a senior Kremlin official again said which country will resort to this resource if “there is no other solution”

A US National Security Council spokesman told reporters on Monday (July 31, 2023) that the Russian threat to use nuclear weapons is “reckless It is irresponsible”. He stressed, however, that there are no indications that this will happen.

“The use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine or anywhere would be disastrous for the world and would have serious consequences for Russia.”, said the representative of the White House.

“We continue to monitor this closely, but we see no reason to adjust our own nuclear posture nor any indication that Russia is preparing to use a nuclear weapon.”, he completed.

On Sunday (30.jul), in a post on telegramthe vice president of the Security Council of Russia, Dmitry Medvedev, again said that the country can use nuclear weapons if “there is no other solution”.

“Imagine that the joint offensive with NATO [Organização do Tratado do Atlântico Norte] it worked and ended up taking part of our lands. Then we would have to use nuclear weapons by virtue of what the Russian Presidential Decree stipulates.”, wrote Medvedev. “Our enemies must pray for our fighters not to allow the world to be destroyed by nuclear fire.”