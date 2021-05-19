US President Joe Biden expressed his concern and called “immediately” on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for a significant de-escalation between Israel and Palestinian forces. For his part, Netanyahu ruled out an immediate truce and said he would continue with the attacks until he guaranteed the “safety of the Israelis.”

There are already four phone calls that have made Joe Biden and Benjamin Netanyahu this week. And they have all been for the same reason: the clashes between the Israeli Army and the Palestinian armed forces. On Wednesday, President Biden asked Netanyahu for an “immediate de-escalation” of the attacks that are killing hundreds of civilians.

A conversation that occurred just after Israeli local media They will publish that the president does not plan an immediate ceasefire, or at least until the armed forces achieve their objectives.

“The two leaders held a detailed discussion on the state of the situation in Gaza, Israel’s progress in degrading the capabilities of Hamas and other terrorist elements,” the White House pointed out through a statement.

For his part, Netanyahu thanked the “support” of allied nations such as the United States but said he would continue with the operation until “peace and security” were restored to the Israelis. The acting prime minister held a meeting with ambassadors in the morning, in which he already advanced his intention to continue with the offensive on Gaza and insisted that it is “Israel’s natural right” to defend itself.

כפי שאמרתי היום לשגרירים כאן, זו הזכות הטבעית של ישראל. ? אני נחוש להמשיך במבצע הזה עד שיושג היעד שלו – להחזיר את השקט והביטחון לכם, אזרחי ישראל – Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) May 19, 2021



“As I told the ambassadors here today, this is Israel’s natural right. I am very grateful for the support of these governments and especially the support of the President of the United States, our friend Joe Biden, for the right of self-defense of the State of Israel. I am determined to continue this operation until it achieves its objective: to restore peace and security for you, the citizens of Israel, “said the president through social networks.

Netanyahu’s remarks mark the first public rift between the United States and Israel, two close allies since the fighting began last week. Something that could complicate international efforts to reach a ceasefire, from whose sphere they have been trying to pressure Netanyahu.

So far, Biden had avoided direct and public pressure on Israel to achieve a ceasefire with militant Hamas leaders in Gaza. But international pressure, and that received from within the Democratic Party to intervene with more force, has increased as diplomatic efforts to alleviate the situation also gain momentum.

Salma El-Kattan, 16, applauds during a pro-Palestinian rally, amid an upsurge in violence between Israelis and Palestinians, in Boston, Massachusetts, the United States, on May 18, 2021. © Brian Snyder / Reuters

Hours before his intervention, Netanyahu also stated that he did not have a date set for the ceasefire. And he maintained that the options to end the conflict are two: “to conquer” Gaza or to dissuade the armed wing of the Islamic movement of Hamas from attacking Israeli territories.

Religious and civil voices from both sides call for an end to hostilities

In the affected territories, Palestinians and Israelis have coexisted for decades. Now, they are among those most affected by the conflict, which has contributed to increasing the polarization of society. In Lod, an industrial city near Tel Aviv, 40% of the population is Arab, and tensions in the wake of the conflict have turned into violence.

Last week, Mussa Hassuna, a 32-year-old Arab-Israeli man, was shot and killed during clashes between Arabs and Jews. Later, at his funeral, protesters set cars on fire; they threw rocks and Molotov cocktails.

The riots have also been experienced in other cities of mixed religions such as Haifa and Acre.

“Far-right protesters have arrived, vandalism has led to a strike, and the current situation is really bad. We are trying to rebuild the relationship between Israeli Jews and Arabs,” Mostafa Alwan, a chef from Haifa, told the AFP news agency.

On the Israeli side, the Arabs have also been accused of “lynching” Jews in several cities, something that from the political and religious sphere they assure has no justification.

“Nothing justifies lynching of Arabs by Jews and nothing justifies lynching of Jews by Arabs,” Yitzhak Yossef, Israel’s top Sephardic rabbi, said publicly.

For the moment, the crossover of attacks seems far from over. Israel and the Palestinian militias in the Gaza Strip continued this morning with the exchange of fire with new rocket launches from the enclave and more than 120 Israeli bombings on military targets of the Islamist movement Hamas, according to the Israeli army.

Since the conflict began on May 10, according to Israel, the Hamas group has fired some 3,700 rockets at Israel. According to the United Nations, around 72,000 civilians have fled their homes and taken refuge in schools and other public buildings run by the UN.

On the tenth day of the escalation between the Palestinian militias in Gaza and Israel, the human balance is at least 219 Palestinians and 12 Israelis. Among them are at least 63 children and a journalist who worked for Al-Aqsa radio, which is linked to Hamas.

With EFE, Reuters and AFP