US State Department Press Officer Ned Price called on the Iranian government to engage in constructive diplomatic negotiations to determine a way for both countries to return to compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). TASS.

According to him, Washington is ready to “flexibly approach” the issue of the format of negotiations with Tehran’s participation.

“We plan to be in close contact with our five plus one partners, certainly our European five plus one partners,” he said.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman stressed that diplomacy on the American side will be principled.

“She will be sober, she will have one goal – to ensure that Iran never obtains nuclear weapons, to establish verifiable restrictions on the Iranian nuclear program,” Price summed up.

Earlier, Price said that the United States is ready for a meeting organized by the European Union with the participation of the six international mediators and Iran. Russia, Great Britain, Germany, France, USA and China will take part in negotiations with Tehran.

Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said that the IAEA and Iran have reached a temporary technical agreement on the continuation of verification activities at nuclear facilities.