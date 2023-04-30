The United States urged China on Saturday to stop his “provocative and risky behavior” in the disputed South China Sea, after a Chinese coast guard ship cut off a Philippine patrol boat, causing a near collision.

Two days before President Joe Biden receives his Filipino counterpart, Ferdinand Marcos, at the White House, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller called the footage of the incident a reminder of China’s “harassment and intimidation” of Philippine ships in the disputed waterway in a statement.

“We call on Beijing to desist from its provocative and risky behavior,” Miller said, adding that any attack on the Philippine military would trigger a US response.

The Spratly Islands near miss on Sunday was the latest in a long series of incidents between China and the Philippines on this waterway. PEkin claims sovereignty over almost the entire South China Seal, ignoring an international ruling that states that such a claim has no legal basis.

AFP was one of several media outlets to witness the incident following an invitation for journalists to join two Philippine Coast Guard boats on a six-day patrol through the waters, visiting a dozen islands and reefs.

Philippine ships approached Second Thomas Shoal Reef, known in China as Ren’ai Jiao, in the Spratly Archipelago. As the BRP Malapascua, carrying Filipino journalists, approached the shoal, a Chinese coast guard ship more than twice its size crossed its path.

AFP journalists watched the incident from the other Philippine Coast Guard ship, which was less than a kilometer away. The Malapascua’s commanding officer said the Chinese ship came within 45 meters of her vessel and that only her quick actions prevented the steel-hulled ships from colliding with each other.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China said on Friday that Philippine ships had “messed in” without China’s permission, calling it a “premeditated and provocative action.”

But Manila counterattacked: “Routine patrols in our own waters can be neither premeditated nor provocative.” And she insisted that they continue to carry out the patrols. The incident came just a day after President Marcos hosted Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang for talks in Manila to defuse tensions on the waterway.

Marcos has insisted that he will not allow China to trample on the Philippines’ rights at sea, and has leaned toward the United States in an effort to strengthen defense ties.

