Home page politics

Split

A drone can be seen in the sky. This is probably a Shahed 136 (Shahed 136) combat drone of Iranian design. © Efrem Lukatsky/AP/dpa

Recently there have been repeated reports of Iranian drones being used in the war in Ukraine. Calls for a United Nations investigation are growing louder.

The United States has called for a United Nations investigation into allegations of Russia’s use of Iranian drones in the war against Ukraine before the UN Security Council. “The UN must investigate any violation of UN Security Council resolutions, and we must not allow Russia or others to prevent or threaten the UN from carrying out its stated obligations,” US Representative Jeffrey DeLaurentis said at a Security Council meeting in New York on Friday York.

Britain, France and Germany had previously sent similar requests by letter to the United Nations. At the Security Council meeting, Russia’s UN Ambassador Vasily Nebensia described this as an “outrageous situation”. He again denied allegations of the use of Iranian drones in the war against Ukraine and repeated a warning against a corresponding UN investigation. If it came to that, Russia would have to reconsider cooperation with the UN. His deputy Dmitry Poljanski had put it similarly a few days ago. dpa