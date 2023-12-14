After exchanges of barbs this week between the President of the United States, Joe Biden, and the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, regarding international support for the Jewish State in the war against Hamas, the governments of the two countries, historic allies, returned to adopt different tones this Thursday (14) regarding the Israeli offensive in the Gaza Strip.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan was in Israel and, according to American officials interviewed by the New York Times, advised the Israeli government to end its large-scale ground campaign in the Gaza Strip and transition to a more “targeted” approach.

According to sources heard by the American newspaper, Sullivan did not specify a timetable for this, but Biden wants Israel to switch to “more precise” tactics within three weeks or shortly thereafter.

In turn, Netanyahu told Sullivan that the war will continue until “absolute victory” over Hamas.

“I told our American friends that our heroic fighters did not die in vain. Due to the deep pain over their deaths, we are more determined than ever to continue fighting until Hamas is eliminated – until absolute victory”, said the prime minister, in a statement released by his office.

Earlier, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told Sullivan that the war against Hamas “will require a period of time – it will last longer than several months.” The minister explained that the terrorist group “built underground and above-ground infrastructure and it is not easy to destroy them”.

Earlier this week, Biden said Israel is “starting to lose support [internacional] with the indiscriminate bombings that are taking place” in Gaza, which outraged the Israelis.

Netanyahu declared on Wednesday (13) that Israel will continue “until the end” (that is, the destruction of Hamas) even “in the face of international pressure”.

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen made statements to the same effect and said that “Israel will continue the war against Hamas with or without international support.”